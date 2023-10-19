Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – According to court records, law enforcement suspects the driver in the deadly buggy crash in Fillmore County on Sept. 25 was not who she said she was and was pretending to be her twin sister. Two children in the buggy were killed in the crash.

Originally, Sheriff John DeGeorge identified the driver in the deadly crash as Sarah Beth Petersen, 35, of Spring Valley, Minn. KTTC is learning now, she has a twin sister named Samantha Jo Petersen. Documents state, Samantha was likely the one driving the car.

On October 19, KTTC received 55 pages in search warrant affidavits from the Fillmore County courthouse in Preston. They were filed between October 4 and October 9.

According to the affidavits, law enforcement began looking into who was actually driving the SUV shortly after the crash. It didn’t take long for investigators to suspect Samantha Petersen was the driver of the car.

Court documents state both twins were on the scene when authorities arrived to the crash scene on September 25. When officers and deputies arrived, Sarah Petersen told police she was driving the SUV that is registered to her twin sister Samantha. At that time there was another car at the crash site also registered to Samantha Petersen.

Documents show Samantha Petersen left work at Hy-Vee in Rochester shortly before 8 a.m. on the day of the crash and was seen getting into the SUV and leaving. The affidavit reveals this information was received from Hy-Vee staff, where she worked. It also accuses Petersen of admitting to using methamphetamines and being high at the time of the collision.

Documents filed for Fillmore County Fatal Amish Buggy Crash (KTTC)

Surveillance video also captured Samantha Petersen at some point appearing to change her shirt.

One court document concludes by saying quote “As a result of evidence located through statements and footage, it became apparent that Samantha Petersen was the likely driver of the striking vehicle.”

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the crash. A nine-year-old and a 13-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital with injuries but survived. All four of the children in the buggy were siblings and lived in rural Stewartville.

This is a developing story KTTC is continuing to follow. Check back for updates.

