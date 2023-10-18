UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County

Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers were injured.(KARE 11)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLENDORADO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – New information on the events leading up to last week’s shooting of five police officers in central Minnesota.

An unsealed search warrant showed members of a multi-agency drug task force were looking for methamphetamine and other evidence related to suspected drug dealing when the shooting happened on October 12.

The warrant stated an informant had made several buys of meth from 64-year-old Karl Holmberg.

The warrant was for a search of Holmberg’s home, outbuildings and vehicles. Records show the officers were attempting to announce their presence when Holmberg allegedly opened fire. He was also shot in the gunfire exchange and taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff.

The officers are all expected to recover from their injuries. Their names are not being released since they work undercover.

Holmberg is in jail on charges of attempted murder. He will make his first court appearance on October 24. .

