TSA Precheck pop-up event at AAA Rochester this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re looking ahead to a busy travel weekend with MEA starting Thursday and an even busier season with the holidays around the corner.

Many may be flying for vacations or to visit family, and if you’re looking to skip those long security lines, you may want to look into getting TSA Precheck.

AAA Rochester is teaming up with TSA Precheck to put on an enrollment pop event for two weeks.

TSA Precheck event in Rochester (KTTC)

It kicked off on Monday and goes until next Friday, October 27. AAA employees say it’s been successful so far, with 70-80 people coming through each day.

There are a few steps to follow to get signed up.

First, you have to pre-register online. Employees highly recommend signing up for a time slot. There are walk-ins but expect a wait a bit if you do that. Make sure you bring your government issued photo ID and proof of citizenship.

Once that’s done, you’ll wait about a week until it’s approved and then you’re set for the next five years.

You’ll get through security faster, typically about five minutes and you get to keep your shoes on and your laptop in your bag.

”I know we’ve all waited in that long line for the security check and just you know, something for people, even if you don’t travel every year, if you are somewhere you’re not as comfortable in the airport, you can really avoid all those extra headaches and just get right to your gate. Be ready to travel then and not have to deal with the possibility of missing your flight,” AAA licensed insurance representative Charlie Mickelson said.

It costs $78 every five years you have it. Appointments are filled up for this week, but there are some open time slots for next week.

The enrollment event starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 5 in the evening, except on the last day. Next Friday, October 27 it starts at 9 in the morning and ends at noon.

