Tooth Talk with Dr. Post

Tooth Talk with Dr. Katie Post(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group is joining Midwest Access bi-weekly for a new segment called Tooth Talk. She will answer your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more.

Northwest Dental Group has served the area for more than a half-century. It has convenient hours for patients, open as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Northwest Dental, you can contact them by phone at (507) 203-2332.

Find a list of their locations here.

