Tentative agreement reached between Zumbrota city officials, police union to keep police department

Zumbrota police car
Zumbrota police car
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – A tentative agreement has been reached between the city of Zumbrota and the Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 to maintain the city’s police department.

Late last week, the city said they would be looking into having Goodhue County deputies patrol the city as a cost comparison. Zumbrota Mayor Todd Hammel said the union asked for higher pay.

According to a press release from Local 425, union leaders said the city is confident the requests being made are reasonable for maintaining the police force. The union said the city will meet in closed session Thursday to discuss the union’s request and will not hear from Goodhue County on costs to patrol the city.

