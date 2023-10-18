Telehealth services now offered on-the-go

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Mobile Exams has expanded across the Midwest as a telehealth service for patients seeking in-home care.

In 2017, the owner, Truman Cox, started this company to create a more convenient way for patients to access primary care, labs, x-rays and blood work on the go. The company said it has taken a few years for health care providers to understand the work it does. Now the company can accept Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance providers. All mobile services are booked by appointment.

“We actually do a bulk of these labs in the field,” Cox said. “We process them in the field and make sure they get from us to the testing center so they can do the actual testing portion of it.”

These services are offered out of SUVs, with labs and equipment set up in the vehicles. Cox said the focus is on providing services for those who need quick care, without having to go the emergency room or urgent care.

