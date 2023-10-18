Sun Country announces ten new destinations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may be thinking about your winter travel destinations, but a Minnesota-based airline wants you to start thinking about summer trips.

Sun Country Airlines is announcing ten new nonstop routes from MSP, starting next summer.

New destinations in the U.S. include Albuquerque, Billings, Boise, Grand Rapids, Missoula, Oakland, Syracuse and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

There are also two new Canadian destinations - Toronto and Montreal.

Sun Country just extended their booking window through September 10th and you can book travel to all of these destinations now.

In addition, Sun Country Airlines was recently named the official airline of Gopher Athletics.

