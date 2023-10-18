Stray light showers on Thursday; Beautiful weekend

Warm temperatures this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak low-pressure system will linger in the upper Midwest on Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Stray, light showers could develop during the evening on Thursday.

Tomorrow's forecast
High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overcast skies. Stray showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor.

Temperature trend
High temperatures will stay above seasonal averages this weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday of next week! We will have a big cool-down late next week though!

Temp outlook
The latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has around a 30-40% chance of below-average temperatures from October 26th into the beginning of November. We could be looking at high temperatures in the 30s and 40s by late next week. Brrrr.

7-day forecast
Nick

