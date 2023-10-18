Spring Grove awarded DEED grant after 2022 building fire

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SRPING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Spring Grove has been awarded $312,990 by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The grant will be for demolition and public infrastructure improvements to the site that was formerly a hardware store before a 2022 fire caused firefighters to demolish the building.

The site now will be redeveloped into a 14-unit mixed-use apartment building that will have 7,500-square-feet of commercial space.

DEED says the project is anticipated to create four jobs, increase the tax base by $48,518 and will be a $3.1 million private investment.

