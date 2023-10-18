Rochester proposes temporary expansion to warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With cold weather closing in, the city of Rochester says it is expecting more homeless individuals in need of help this winter.

To help address this problem, city officials are proposing a temporary expansion of the The Rochester Community Warming Center which will be at the intersection of 3rd Avenue SE, and 4th Street SE.

This site would help to deal with the overflow of individuals the center has been experiencing, the city said this would not be a permanent facility but would be open for this upcoming winter.

“In conversations with the county, understanding that often times there was an overflow situation, particularly concerned about the upcoming winter season,” Deputy City Administrator for Development Services and Infrastructure Cindy Steinhauser said. “The city and the county determined that this site could be a good potential overflow site as a one-time solution for this upcoming winter season.”

The city said it expects to finalize the budget for this potential project sometime next week, with the goal of opening the site by the end of November or the beginning of December.

