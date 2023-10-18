Rochester Parks & Recreation Department earns national accreditation

City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department Earns National Accreditation
City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department Earns National Accreditation
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department joined the ranks of 200 elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). This distinguished accomplishment was awarded Wednesday October 11, 2023, during the 2023 NRPA Annual Conference.

Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman joined Midwest Access Wednesday as our guest to speak more about the accreditation.

