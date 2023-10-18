Public information session on upcoming Highway 14-Broadway Avenue intersection project in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A public information session is being held on the upcoming Highway 14 Broadway Avenue intersection project in Rochester.

Construction for this won’t begin until summer 2027.

MnDot and the Chamber of Commerce are sharing changes that will happen at the intersection to help reduce crashes and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The meeting gets underway on 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce.

