Plans in motion for construction improvements on Hwy 14, Broadway Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Rochester are partnering to put construction plans in motion to improve Highway 14 and the Broadway Avenue intersection.

The project focuses on safety improvements and scheduled to start in 2027.

MnDOT said the Broadway Avenue and Highway 14 intersection is the busiest in Rochester, which 50,000 vehicles traveling through it every day. According to MnDOT, the area has seen 150 crashes over the last few years.

The plan includes removing the free-right ramp turns, improving crosswalks and replacing traffic signals. MnDOT held an open house for business owners in the area. Some expressed concern that getting rid of the free-right turns would slow traffic down. The project managers said these initial designs are still very much in the early stages and that’s why they want community feedback.

“The signal’s out of date,” MnDOT project manager Robert Jones said. “It’s old, it needs to be replaced. The free-rights are not working. We have a lot of crash history here. The people are saying they don’t like the mound in the middle. We carved this out of our 2025 project, making it 2027. So now, we can do a partnership with the city, and redo all of Broadway to the north as well as 14.”

Other parts of the project include repaving the road from the intersection to 9th Street SE, repaving the intersection to just past the Crossroads Mall and Graham Park entrances and constructing new double left turn lanes on Highway 14 north onto 3rd Avenue SE.

For more information on the project, click here.

The project managers said they are welcoming public comments and concerns.

