Pet of the Week: Freya

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to Freya, a 10-month-old black lab mix.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about

Today’s featured dog will be Freya - a 10 month old black lab mix who is spayed and more than ready for a home. She came to Paws and Claws on Sept. 28 from another shelter who had not been able to place her into a home. This lovely sweet dog has lived her entire life in shelters and so we need to find her that home she longs for. Freya is a bit shy and being a black dog she was frequently overlooked because of those things. She has shown us that she does have a loving personality and it is emerging with patience and lots of TLC. We just know there is some kind person out there with the time and patience and kindness to help Freya develop into the loving companion we know she will be. Could that be you? Many rewards await you, we know. Shelters are great but they cannot substitute for a special home for life. Only the right person can do that.

Char Carey of Paws and Claws

