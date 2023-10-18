Inspired custom artwork of your pet and other creatures

Pet portraits by Jennie 'Foxy' Brass of Foxy's Art Box
Pet portraits by Jennie 'Foxy' Brass of Foxy's Art Box(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Artist Jennie “Foxy” Brass of Foxy’s Art Box Paintings, specializes in creating one-of-a-kind pieces from pet portraits to creatures that inhabit the vast imagination. Jennie works out of a home studio painting her works of art on canvas, wood, glass, ornaments, metal and more recently exploring resin.

For examples of Jennie’s past and present works-in-progress or notifications of upcoming local art shows you can access her Facebook page here.

