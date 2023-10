ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Direct from Las Vegas and America’s Got Talent the award-winning ‘iLuminate’ comes to the Mayo Civic Center for one night only on Oct. 18. The show begins at 7 p.m. and standard reserve tickets start at $34.

If you would like more information or to reserve a ticket, you can reach its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.