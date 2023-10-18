A Highway 14 progress update

The Highway 14 project has reached its original opening date, but work continues.
The Highway 14 project has reached its original opening date, but work continues.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 14 project has reached its original opening date, but work continues.

It was announced in September that the project’s finish would be moved to November, as paving portions were delayed due to rain.

This week crews are working to pave the westernmost portion near Courtland, and MnDOT says that moving work into late fall is anything but a sure thing.

“Our primary focus is to ensure that the product we ultimately get is something that’s going to be cost effective and is going to be durable and last. So right now when you’re talking about placing the concrete we need to protect it from freezing, that means that it may be delayed. You know in the summer time you can begin paving at 7 o’clock, now at maybe 9:30 depending on what the temperature might be,” said Todd Kjolstad.

The current section is the final major portion to be completed, and is currently slotted to open in late November.

Work will continue until next June, with individual projects such as drainage areas and stabilization efforts.

These finishing touches will be done after the highway has officially opened, but MNDoT says that there’s still quite a ways to go before traffic starts flowing on the new highway.

“We anticipate opening it again by the end of November. It’ll be in a state then, the condition, we’ll be making a determination then as to when that can happen, I know there’s some people that are interested in certain intersections being open. We’ve got to make sure it’s in a safe condition prior to that happening and we’re working towards that, that’s why we began out here on the far west end,” said Kjolstad.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Sun Country Airlines is announcing ten new nonstop routes from MSP, starting next summer.
Sun Country announces ten new destinations
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.
Rochester man arrested for aiming gun at woman’s head
Tree sale
Olmsted County native tree sale begins
Hayfield could be losing its lone grocery store
Hayfield could lose lone grocery store at end of month

Latest News

KTTC News at 6
Plans in motion for construction improvements on Hwy 14, Broadway Avenue in Rochester
Hwy 14 & Broadway construction plans
Plans in motion for construction improvements on Hwy 14, Broadway Avenue in Rochester
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County
Petal It Forward Package- clipped version
Petal It Forward
Austin flower shop spreads positivity one flower at a time