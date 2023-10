ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Includes:

- Highlights + Sound from the Section 1AA Girls Soccer Championship: 2 Byron vs. 1 Winona

- Highlights from the Section 1A Girls Soccer Championship: 2 Lourdes vs. 1 SCLA

- Highlights + Sound from the Section 1A Boys Soccer Championship: 2 SCLA vs. 1 Cotter

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.