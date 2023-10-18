Few midweek showers; Seasonally mild weather continues this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild air continues to linger in the region today ahead of a weak storm system that is moving through the Mississippi Valley. That system will generate isolated showers in the area today, but temperatures overall will be a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Expect readings in the low 60s this afternoon with some breaks of sunshine to go with those showers and winds that will turn from the south to the west, reaching 20 miles per hour at times.

A stray shower or two will be possible during the evening commute and throughout tonight. We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight with evening temperatures in the 50s during the evening hours and then mid-40s after midnight. Winds from the west will be much lighter after sunset.

Clouds and a cool breeze will continue to impact the area on Thursday as the storm system begins to pull away to the east. There will be a chance of spotty showers or sprinkles during the day with just a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s with a northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour occasionally.

Friday will be quite a bit sunnier with lighter winds and temperatures will be several degrees warmer. Expect mostly sunny weather with high temperatures in the low and mid-60s, and a slight westerly breeze.

A weak cold front will produce a few clouds and a cool breeze on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. The wind will be a little lighter on Sunday with partly sunny skies, and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The upcoming week will feature seasonally mild temperatures and a couple of rain chances. There will be a chance for a few stray showers late next Tuesday with a better chance of scattered showers on Wednesday. A second storm system will bring a slight chance of showers on Thursday with more widespread rain moving in for next Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s until Thursday. Friday and the following weekend will be a bit colder, even with sunshine returning for next Saturday and Sunday. Highs for the tail end of that week will be in the 40s.

