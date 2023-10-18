Driving is a ‘high risk activity’ for teenagers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This week is National Teen Driving Safety Week and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2,608 people were killed in 2021 car crashes that involved a teen driver between the ages of 15 and 18.

This safety week occurs every October and was first organized by NHTSA to foster conversations between parents and their teen drivers.

Ryan Marx, owner of Enhanced Driving Institute, said the first year a teenager has a license, it’s critical to expose them to different driving situations in a supervised environment.

“Safety is critically important all year long,” he said. “The act of driving in Minnesota is the highest risk activity that teenagers do. It still has the highest risk of deaths.”

NHTSA says fatal crashes are higher for teen drivers because of their lack of experience, lack of skill and their immaturity. That’s why experts say the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. is vehicle crashes.

“Wearing your seatbelt still critically important,” Marx added. “Among all teen traffic deaths last year, over half of them weren’t wearing seat belts and the other thing is speed; we have to enforce driving a safe speed. About a third of teen driving fatalities involved excessive speed.”

The Minnesota State Patrol says in 2022, there were 11,814 crashes involving teen drivers, 47 of which were fatal.

