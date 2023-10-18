Deed Grant provides nearly $313,000 for infrastructure projects for Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) –Some much needed grant money is coming to one Southeast Minnesota town, thanks to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The City of Spring Grove was awarded nearly $313,000 for demolition and public infrastructure improvements on a site formerly used as a hardware store.

It will be redeveloped into a 14 unit mixed-use apartment building with 7,500 square-feet of commercial space.

It is anticipated this project will create four jobs, increase the tax base by more than $48,000 and leverage $3.1 million of private investment.

DEED has awarded more than $1.9 million in grants to six Minnesota cities in the latest round of funding from the redevelopment grant program.

