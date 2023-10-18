Austin flower shop spreads positivity one flower at a time

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hardy Geranium hosted their annual “Petal it Forward” event on Wednesday, October 18 where it gave out free bouquets throughout downtown Austin.

People walking down the street today were surprised with a random act of kindness. Mayor Steve King joined Hardy Geranium and passed out two bouquets to an individual. One to keep, and one to give.

This campaign is part of the Society of American Florists and started back in 2016 to show a positive impact can make a difference on someone’s day. Hardy Geranium joined the campaign in 2017.

“It’s always been a really good thing. It’s to encourage people, to show people there’s kindness,” Vicki Trimble, owner of Hardy Geranium, said. “There’s too much horror in the world right now and I think today is a special day today with everything going on.”

Vicki said they hand out 250 bouquets every year and want people to feel the love of flowers and giving.

A research team at the University of North Florida found that giving someone flowers can help reduce stress and improve one’s mood.

