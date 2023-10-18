Albert Lea Bus Company sees benefits of new stop arm cameras

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – This week is dedicated to National School Bus Safety Week, and the Albert Lea Bus Company is seeing the benefits of new stop arm cameras that were installed in August.

The cameras were made possible by a $140,000 state grant. All 47 buses in the fleet are now equipped with the cameras.

Albert Lea Bus Company Assistant Safety Director Chris Avery said they’ve been trying to get the word to the public about the new cameras, in the hopes people will get better at stopping when the bus arm is out.

“It has truly helped,” she said. “And we are letting people know, we are letting them know. They are watching for them. They are stopping more.”

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the agency has documented 269 stop arm violations in the state to-date in 2023. In the patrol’s Rochester district, there have been 45. Additionally, according to a recent Minnesota survey, conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation, school bus drivers reported more than 460 violations in a single day.

The law states a driver must stop at least 20-feet behind the bus or the front, depending on which direction they are driving.

“In the fall, we see an increase in school bus stop arm violations, going out into the spring. A lot of that is just related to distractions,” Sgt. Troy Christianson, with the Minnesota State Patrol, said.

Violations of the law carry fines in the thousands and violators run the risk of injuring or killing someone.

“Our first and foremost focus is the safety of the students, along with ourselves, but the students come first,” Avery concluded.

