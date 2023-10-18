65th Street construction expected to finish in November

65th Street construction expected to finish in November(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The construction on 65th Street is expected to finish in November according to the City of Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer. He said the contract completion date is on November 15th.

“We know that the road will be open by then for sure. If we can get it open early we will, but there is a lot of work to get done between now and then,” the assistant city engineer said.

Formerly a township road, Niemeyer said the project intends to upgrade 65th Street’s accessibility for all forms of usage. He said the construction lengthened travel time for nearby residents as they had to take long detours instead.

“They do understand that this work needed to be done, so a lot of them had questions about how long its gonna take, and how fast can I get 65th open so they can start using that again, and the good thing is it’s almost there,” Niemeyer said.

The assistant city engineer said Dakota Middle School will switch student transportation from bussing to walking. He says pedestrian facilities are being installed to help kids from neighborhoods south of the project go to school. With paving work underway on Wednesday, the project is wrapping up.

“Construction projects are always disruptive but they are also bringing improvements for the community, so we just ask people to be patient. We are almost done. We are almost there. We will have everything back open and working great for everybody.”

City of Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer

