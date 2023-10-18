125 LIVE food pantry requests donations

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 LIVE is requesting food donations for their pantry.

The organization started its food pantry in spring of 2022 to fight against food insecurity in the community.

125 LIVE Operations Manager Jen Schimek said it is run by volunteers who pick up groceries from eight to ten local businesses.

According to her, the food pantry especially needs canned goods such as soup, meat, vegetables, and sauces.

She also said it needs fresh fruits and vegetables, box cereals, box dinners, peanut butter and jelly, and grain products such as beans, rice, and pasta.

”The pantry is used to its fullest. We get about 30-35 people everyday with an average of about 800 visits per month. It is challenging to fill the pantry. I do like the way that people will come in feel free to just use it as they see fit.”

125 LIVE Operations Manager Jen Schimek

Schimek said the organization’s goal is keep the pantry stocked so that there is food for visitors everyday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.
Rochester man arrested for aiming gun at woman’s head
Sun Country Airlines is announcing ten new nonstop routes from MSP, starting next summer.
Sun Country announces ten new destinations
Tree sale
Olmsted County native tree sale begins
Hayfield could be losing its lone grocery store
Hayfield could lose lone grocery store at end of month

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Freya
Pet of the Week: Freya
iLuminate One Night Only Oct. 18
‘iLuminate’ to light up Rochester for one night only October 18
65th Street construction expected to finish in November
65th Street construction expected to finish in November
Zumbrota police car
Tentative agreement reached between Zumbrota city officials, police union to keep police department