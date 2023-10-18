125 LIVE food pantry requests donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 LIVE is requesting food donations for their pantry.

The organization started its food pantry in spring of 2022 to fight against food insecurity in the community.

125 LIVE Operations Manager Jen Schimek said it is run by volunteers who pick up groceries from eight to ten local businesses.

According to her, the food pantry especially needs canned goods such as soup, meat, vegetables, and sauces.

She also said it needs fresh fruits and vegetables, box cereals, box dinners, peanut butter and jelly, and grain products such as beans, rice, and pasta.

”The pantry is used to its fullest. We get about 30-35 people everyday with an average of about 800 visits per month. It is challenging to fill the pantry. I do like the way that people will come in feel free to just use it as they see fit.”

Schimek said the organization’s goal is keep the pantry stocked so that there is food for visitors everyday.

