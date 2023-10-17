Winona County Primary Prevention hosts domestic violence community conversation

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday you can help save a life and prevent domestic violence by starting the conversation.

The Winona County Primary Prevention Project is hosting a community discussion for people to learn, ask questions and talk about how we can make Winona County a safer place to live, work and play.

There will also be resources available from local organizations.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Winona State University’s Science Lab Center.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire
Mayo Clinic
Rochester City Council to hear presentation on Mayo Clinic’s updated five-year plan at Monday’s meeting

Latest News

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public School Board to hold special session on field trip fees Tuesday
Tree sale
Olmsted County native tree sale begins
RPD: multiple thefts from vehicles reported at Rochester dog park this year
Dental shortages continue across Minnesota, local providers discuss issues and solutions
(Source: MGN)
Rochester city council adopts resolution to Mayo Clinic’s 5 year plan