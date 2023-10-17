Winona County Primary Prevention hosts domestic violence community conversation

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday you can help save a life and prevent domestic violence by starting the conversation.

The Winona County Primary Prevention Project is hosting a community discussion for people to learn, ask questions and talk about how we can make Winona County a safer place to live, work and play.

There will also be resources available from local organizations.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Winona State University’s Science Lab Center.

