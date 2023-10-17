Watching out for deer on the roads is important this time of year

Watching out for deer on the roads is important this time of year(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 2023, according to State Farm Insurance, more than 1.8 million animal collision insurance claims were filed in the U.S. and Minnesota is among the most likely states where these incidents occur.

State Farm Insurance found the odds of being in an animal-related crash in Minnesota are approximately one in 81. That ranks Minnesota 11th for this nationwide statistic.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says if a crash occurs, and the deer does not move or it poses a risk to public safety, then drivers should call local law enforcement.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation offers advice on how to handle unexpected situations involving animals on the road.

“If there is a deer it’s always advised don’t swerve, don’t sudden break, it’s a little squeamish but to just hit the deer,” MnDOT Spokesman Mike Dougherty said. “If you’re going at a slower speed, you may have a chance to avoid it and the other thing I always note, too, is if you do see one deer cross expect that there may be more coming right behind it.”

MnDOT has been conducting a study since 2021 to help identify the variables that increase animal-related accidents, in addition to ways to help with countermeasures to improve driver safety.

