‘Toys for Tots’ trail ride this weekend

Toys for Tots Trail Ride
Toys for Tots Trail Ride(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Rough Riders 4x4 club are known for trail rides at Donley’s Woods just south of Byron. The ‘Riders’ most popular event is the annual Toys for Tots charity which started 30 years ago. The public event draws friends and their rigs as far away as Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and all over Minnesota.

The event will take place at Donley Woods and Campground on County Road 17 just south of Byron on Oct. 21 and 22. There will be a raffle, food truck on site for breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Trails open at 9 a.m. on 10/21 and all riders must be out at dusk (sunset on the 21st will be at 6:16 p.m.). The trails will reopen on 10/22 at 9am and riders must be out at 3pm.

If you want more information about the event including vehicle tech times you can contact the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
Mayo Clinic
Rochester City Council to hear presentation on Mayo Clinic’s updated five-year plan at Monday’s meeting

Latest News

Photo by Gregory Hall
KTTC Goes to Iceland
Photos in Iceland by Greg Hall
KTTC Iceland Trip with Tom Overlie
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
KTTC News Now