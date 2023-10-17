‘Toys for Tots’ trail ride this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Rough Riders 4x4 club are known for trail rides at Donley’s Woods just south of Byron. The ‘Riders’ most popular event is the annual Toys for Tots charity which started 30 years ago. The public event draws friends and their rigs as far away as Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and all over Minnesota.

The event will take place at Donley Woods and Campground on County Road 17 just south of Byron on Oct. 21 and 22. There will be a raffle, food truck on site for breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Trails open at 9 a.m. on 10/21 and all riders must be out at dusk (sunset on the 21st will be at 6:16 p.m.). The trails will reopen on 10/22 at 9am and riders must be out at 3pm.

If you want more information about the event including vehicle tech times you can contact the Facebook page here.

