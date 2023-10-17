Sarah Corkery announces run against Rep. Ashley Hinson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small business owner from Cedar Falls announced on Tuesday that she is running against US Representative Ashley Hinson for her congressional seat.

On her newly launched campaign website, Sarah Corkey announced her intention to run for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat, citing her dissatisfaction with Hinson’s tenure.

Corkery states:

“Let’s join together and give a voice to everyday Iowans. I know what it is like to fight for what you need. I also know what it’s like to invest in a righteous cause, to feel the support of a community, and to create the foundation for a better future. In contrast, our current representative has consistently voted against our best interests. Time and again, Ashley Hinson has failed to support legislation that would have improved our health, our economy, and our safety. I have personal experience with Ashley Hinson neglecting our needs. Despite hearing directly from breast cancer survivors like myself, she remains the only member of the Iowa House delegation to not support the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to to Care Act. We need a representative who can take our everyday issues to the national stage. As a community activist engaged in healthcare advocacy, I know what it takes to work across the aisle to fight for the common good. As the parent of a child with a disability, I worked with partners across the political spectrum to raise over $1 million dollars to build an accessible park in Cedar Falls so that every child can feel included. And as a candidate, I am ready to leave political infighting aside and work towards what unites us. I pledge to explore our common ground and use those values to build an inclusive, unifying campaign. This is not Democrats versus Republicans. This is voters standing up against a legislator who does not represent their values.”

Hinson’s campaign manager, Addie Lavis, responded to the news stating:

“Sarah Corkery will be a rubber-stamp for the radical Biden agenda of open borders, reckless spending, and silencing parents. We can’t wait to contrast Sarah’s extreme, liberal views with Ashley’s record of delivering conservative results for Iowans. Welcome to the race, Sarah!

Sarah should answer the following questions for Iowans:

1. Are you voting for Joe Biden?

2. Do you support Linn-Mar’s policy of allowing children to change their gender identity at school without parental notification?

3. Do you support Joe Biden’s policy of giving taxpayer-funded welfare benefits to illegal immigrants? Should we build the wall?

4. Do you believe that biological boys should be able to compete against biological girls in sports?

5. What is your response to Democrat Members of Congress refusing to condemn Hamas terrorists?

6. You have previously encouraged folks to join you in supporting Black Lives Matter. Do you still back BLM and agree with their support for Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered Israelis, killed Americans, and are holding more hostage now?”

