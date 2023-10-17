RPD: multiple thefts from vehicles reported at Rochester dog park this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police reported another theft from a vehicle at a northwest Rochester dog park over the weekend.

A woman told officers someone broke a window in her car at the dog park on River Road Northwest sometime between 10:55 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. The thief stole her purse.

This isn’t the first instance of vehicle theft this year at the Rochester dog park.

KTTC asked RPD how many cases it’s investigated year-to-date.

RPD answered that there have been five reports of thefts from vehicles at that particular dog park so far this year. Some incidents have involved broken windows. Some incidents have involved cars that were left unlocked.

In March, a woman had $1,400 worth of cash and valuables taken. She had left her car unlocked.

