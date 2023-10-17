Rochester Public School Board to hold special session on field trip fees Tuesday

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School Board is holding a special session Tuesday specifically to talk about curriculum-related field trip fees for this school year.

They’re looking to add additional field trip locations with no fee increases for students.

Trips include Lincoln Choice Middle School overnight field trips to Good Earth Village and Ironwood Springs, John Marshall Sports Biology class to Frontenac State Park and Mayo High School music department to Nashville.

The special session begins at 5:30 Tuesday evening. The regular board meeting will immediately follow.

