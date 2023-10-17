Rochester man arrested for aiming gun at woman’s head

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Quantrell Penya, a 29-year-old man from Rochester, pointed a handgun at a woman. Several people told officers they witnessed the incident at a residence on 22nd Avenue NW around 2 p.m. Monday.

The street was shut down in the area as officers worked to locate Penya.

He was found near the Kwik Trip on 12th Street SE at 3:15 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Rochester Police could not locate the handgun.

He was charged on the suspicion of three felonies: domestic, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

