Rochester city council packed by sustainability advocates

Rochester city council packed by sustainability advocates.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The future for many communities around the nation is green. While this is a goal for the city of Rochester, it only has one staff member working toward this goal.

At Monday’s city council meeting, dozens of community members stepped up to the podium to speak their mind on prioritizing the sustainability and city staffing.

Currently, the city’s budget for sustainability is set at $20,000 a year. The Commission for Sustainability and Resiliency is aiming to set the budget at $120,000 a year.

So far, Rochester has been amounted more than $2 million in grants for sustainability projects.

“If you take these stats there is a clear return on investment and hiring new employees in this department,” commission vice chair Aaron Ress. “The city claims sustainability as one of its foundational principals we lag behind several smaller cities in terms of staff and budget commitments for sustainability work.”

The advocates

The commission submitted a letter of support co-signed by the Sierra Club, the groups Faith in Minnesota, Rochester EarthFest and We-bike Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

Latest News

PEM community members address homecoming week concerns to school board
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM community members address homecoming week concerns to school board
MnDOT says Highway 52 construction projects are almost done
Dental shortages continue in Minnesota
Dental shortages continue across Minnesota, local providers discuss issues and solutions