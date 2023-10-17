Rochester city council packed by sustainability advocates.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The future for many communities around the nation is green. While this is a goal for the city of Rochester, it only has one staff member working toward this goal.

At Monday’s city council meeting, dozens of community members stepped up to the podium to speak their mind on prioritizing the sustainability and city staffing.

Currently, the city’s budget for sustainability is set at $20,000 a year. The Commission for Sustainability and Resiliency is aiming to set the budget at $120,000 a year.

So far, Rochester has been amounted more than $2 million in grants for sustainability projects.

“If you take these stats there is a clear return on investment and hiring new employees in this department,” commission vice chair Aaron Ress. “The city claims sustainability as one of its foundational principals we lag behind several smaller cities in terms of staff and budget commitments for sustainability work.”

The advocates

The commission submitted a letter of support co-signed by the Sierra Club, the groups Faith in Minnesota, Rochester EarthFest and We-bike Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.