Rochester city council adopts resolution to Mayo Clinic’s 5 year plan.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic’s growth isn’t going to slow any time soon. Now, Rochester’s city council got a look at Mayo Clinic’s five-year plan.

The plan is called ‘Bold. Forward. Unbound.’ run by a group of employees specifically focused on redeveloping its downtown campus. The group put together a list of potential projects like expanding and renovating buildings, building new skyways and parking ramps and even demolishing existing buildings for parking, but nothing is set in stone yet.

The city held a public comment period after the plan was unveiled. Destination Medical Center Director Patrick Seeb said the plan is a great way to help Rochester’s downtown ecosystem.

“What I really want to acknowledge is that this is a unique approach in this community compared to most other communities to have your leading corporate citizen present its vision, present its land use, present its plans, not codified, not formalized but anticipated. It gives all of us a chance to be partners,” Seeb explained.

City council has adopted a resolution for the five-year plan. This does not mean the council has approved any of Mayo Clinic’s projects.

