Rochester Art Center celebrates White Cane Safety Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – White Cane Safety Day was observed on Tuesday morning in the Rochester Art Center – a day to celebrate and raise awareness of people who are visually impaired or blind.

The event recognizes the significance of white canes as they are a tool of independence and a common symbol associated with blindness.

A national day was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and is celebrated annually on October 15th each year.

”I always feel so proud being at these events. It’s so much about celebrating, the opportunities, the independence, the empowerment that the white cane gives to people who are blind.”

Mayor Kim Norton visited the event Tuesday morning giving a speech of support for the blind community.

The Rochester Art Center hosted a touchable art exhibition and a White Cane Walk.

