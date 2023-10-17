Red Wing man indicted on 15-charges in connection with baby’s death

He is being held on $2M cash bond in Goodhue County.
By Brock Bergey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Hunter McCutchen, 27, appeared in Goodhue County Court Monday in connection with the death of his infant child back in May.

The grand jury indictment is the result of a more than four-month investigation by the Red Wing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It includes 15-charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

On May 23, 2023, authorities said McCutchen’s eight-week-old child was found unresponsive after emergency responders were called for a report of a baby not breathing. The baby died two days later.

McCutchen is in the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center on $2 million bond. His next court date is November 13.

