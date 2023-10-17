Pleasant sunshine today; Midweek shower chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is slowly building northward into the region today on the backside of high pressure, setting the stage for what looks to be the best weather day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the low and mid-60s and a light southwest breeze.

Temperatures tonight won’t be nearly as chilly as the past few nights. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overhead with light south winds, keeping temperatures mainly in the mid-40s rather than the seasonably cold 30s.

A storm system from the west will bring clouds and a few isolated showers to the area during the morning hours on Wednesday. A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low 60s. A gusty west wind will make it feel perhaps a little cooler than that, however.

A stray shower or two will also be possible Thursday morning on the backside of the departing storm system. Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with a cool westerly breeze, and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

After a bright and pleasant day of sunshine on Friday that will feature high temperatures in the low 60s, the weekend will be sunny and seasonably cool with afternoon readings in the upper 50s and a cool northwest breeze.

