Pleasant sunshine today; Few midweek showers possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is slowly building northward into the region today on the backside of high pressure, setting the stage for what looks to be the best weather day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 60s and just a hint of a southwest breeze.

We'll enjoy a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with high temps in the low 60s. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight won’t be nearly as chilly as the past few nights. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overhead with light south winds, keeping temperatures mainly in the mid-40s rather than the seasonably cold 30s.

Winds will be a little gusty in the midweek. Northwest winds will be slightly gusty on Saturday. (KTTC)

A storm system from the west will bring clouds and a few isolated showers to the area during the morning hours on Wednesday. A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low 60s. A gusty west wind will make it feel perhaps a little cooler than that, however.

There will be a chance of isolated showers with occasional sunshine and gusty winds Wednesday. High temps will be in the low and mid-60s. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers in the morning and then just a few stray showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

A stray shower or two will also be possible Thursday morning on the backside of the departing storm system. Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with a cool westerly breeze, and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

There will be a chance of sparse rain showers in the mid and latter portion of the week with seasonable temps over the next several days. (KTTC)

After a bright and pleasant day of sunshine on Friday that will feature high temperatures in the low 60s, the weekend will be sunny and seasonably cool with afternoon readings in the upper 50s and a cool northwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 50s and 60s for the next week or longer. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.