PEM community members address homecoming week concerns to school board

Plainview, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Plainview-Elgin-Millville residents went on the record Monday night speaking out against the way the school district has handled its investigation into inappropriate student behaviors associated with last month’s homecoming.

The PEM school board met in regular session October 16th, where board members entertained public comments. That meeting was carried live on the school’s YouTube page; however, the audio quality was poor, so KTTC was unable to include sound clips in our reporting.

Of the four individuals who commented on homecoming week, three said the district mishandled the way it reported the off-campus incidents to parents.

One community member called for greater transparency in how the students involved with the alleged activities are being disciplined, along with the information discussed at the school board’s special meeting on October 9th, which was closed to the public and lasted nearly two hours.

Another resident said the district was late to reach out to parents about the late-September incidents and stated she learned more on social media than she did from the school.

A third individual encouraged the board to send a message that PEM doesn’t tolerate this type of behavior.

The fourth person addressing the board took time to commend PEM’s student council on its efforts to create fun school-sponsored events for homecoming week.

Prior to the comment period, it was noted the board would not respond to any public feedback. The speakers each had three minutes to address board members.

KTTC’s reporting on this story began September 29, after receiving multiple viewer tips about alleged hazing activities involving PEM students. School officials have denied any hazing activity occurred but confirmed incidents they are calling “unacceptable” and “violations of [school] code of conduct,” putting some students at risk and in unsafe situations.

Superintendent Darrin Strosahl has previously stated an outside investigator is assisting the district.

