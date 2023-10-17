‘Paw Pals’ celebration at Ronald McDonald House

Paw Pals Celebration at RMHC Oct. 18
Paw Pals Celebration at RMHC Oct. 18(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is celebrating 10 years of its ‘Paw Pals’ pet therapy program. The celebration will take place on Wednesday Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at RMHC located at 850 2nd St. SW. Families, pet therapy dogs, volunteers and staff will be in attendance.

The event is not open to the general public so you would have to RSVP here or call (507) 252-2165

