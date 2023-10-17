Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

A Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Little League umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.
Rochester man arrested for aiming gun at woman’s head

Latest News

Minnesota Mobile Exams
Telehealth services now offered on-the-go
Dental care in rural areas faces challenges
Rural areas face many challenges in dental care
Teen Driver Safety
Driving is a ‘high risk activity’ for teenagers
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat
Watching out for deer on the roads is important this time of year
Watching out for deer on the roads is important this time of year