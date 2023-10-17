Olmsted County native tree sale begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Seeing all of the changing fall leaves may have you interested in bringing some of those trees to your yard.

The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District can help with that with its annual tree sale happening now.

For decades every year the county department sells trees and shrubs in bundles of 20 to 25 bare root transplants. That’s trees that are around 2 to 3 years old.

There are 30 different varieties of trees available, both needle-bearing also called coniferous, and leaf-bearing also called deciduous trees. Some examples of available trees include white pines, spruce, oak and maples.

County officials say one of the ways to help your seedling thrive is to make sure it has a sturdy foundation.

“One of the things that you can do is to mulch. You use a coarse mulch, not sawdust that encourages rodents, so you want to use a coarse wood chip that helps preserve ground moisture and it keeps our other cover like grasses and things like that at bay so that they have a good chance of surviving,” soil conservation manager Skip Langer said.

To place an order, you can fill out an application online or you can fill it out in person at the office at 2122 Campus Drive Southeast. The sale is a first come first serve basis, and it will stay open until it’s sold out. Tree orders typically arrive in the spring, mid to late April for pick up at Graham Park.

