Olmsted County absentee direct balloting starts on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting Friday, October 20, voters can cast their ballots on absentee voting for this year’s November 7 special election.

The absentee direct balloting period lasts through the day before the election. This means voters can fill out an absentee ballot application and insert it directly into a ballot tabulator or an envelope to be processed later. The Olmsted County Elections Office has applications on site.

Luke Turner, Olmsted County Elections Manager, says absentee voting has become more popular in the recent years.

“Absentee has been trending in Minnesota since 2014. COVID was a definite spike and then it dropped down a little since then,” he says. “We are still on an upward trend on absentee voting overall and we would expect that to slowly increase year by year.”

Voters can vote by absentee direct ballot at the Olmsted County Elections Office, Rochester City Hall or the Stewartville Public Schools District Office. A witness will be needed when voting on an absentee ballot and can be a Minnesota registered voter or a notary. The ballot does not count if it is received after Election Day.

