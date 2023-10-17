‘Oktoberween’ comes to Albert Lea this weekend

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Oktoberween is the newest fall festival presented by the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. The festival kicks off Friday Oct. 20 at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will have LIVE music, food trucks, kids’ carnival, a haunted house and of course beer.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact its website here.

