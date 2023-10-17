Lake City Native, Hockey Star Taylor Heise Visits Dodge County Ice Arena

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Taylor Heise’s hockey career has taken her everywhere. From Red Wing to the Gophers to Team USA and now she’s back in Southeastern Minnesota at the Dodge County Ice arena.

Heise picked up the whistle and coached the Wildcats girl’s hockey captain’s practice and let me tell you she put together a full set of drills for the squad, intensity was there.

As the first ever number one pick in the Premier Womens Hockey League shared some of the knowledge she’s learned in her journey.

Heise also hosted a meet and greet after practice signing some autographs.

It was a special day at the Ice Palace, a place the Lake City native said she spent most weekends at in high school.

The barn may have gotten a little colder since then, but she’s still making an impact on and off the ice.

“Coming from somewhere I kind of had to make my own way like it’s always important for me to love what I do and give back to the communities that gave me my start, So, being able to see these kids who obviously are here for me, but also here for the love of the game,” Heise said.

“I love seeing little girls, women’s sports are on the rise right now they have been. So, I always want to continue to get those little girls to continue to try cause women’s hockey is such a big thing and I’m really excited for it.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.