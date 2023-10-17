Lake City Native, Hockey Star Taylor Heise Visits Dodge County Ice Arena

Lake City Native, Hockey Star Taylor Heise Visits Dodge County Ice Arena
Lake City Native, Hockey Star Taylor Heise Visits Dodge County Ice Arena(KTTC)
By Julian Mitchell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Taylor Heise’s hockey career has taken her everywhere. From Red Wing to the Gophers to Team USA and now she’s back in Southeastern Minnesota at the Dodge County Ice arena.

Heise picked up the whistle and coached the Wildcats girl’s hockey captain’s practice and let me tell you she put together a full set of drills for the squad, intensity was there.

As the first ever number one pick in the Premier Womens Hockey League shared some of the knowledge she’s learned in her journey.

Heise also hosted a meet and greet after practice signing some autographs.

It was a special day at the Ice Palace, a place the Lake City native said she spent most weekends at in high school.

The barn may have gotten a little colder since then, but she’s still making an impact on and off the ice.

“Coming from somewhere I kind of had to make my own way like it’s always important for me to love what I do and give back to the communities that gave me my start, So, being able to see these kids who obviously are here for me, but also here for the love of the game,” Heise said.

“I love seeing little girls, women’s sports are on the rise right now they have been. So, I always want to continue to get those little girls to continue to try cause women’s hockey is such a big thing and I’m really excited for it.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

Latest News

Meyer looks to Coach Chapman during a huddle in Monday's practice.
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Meyer
AOTW: Olivia Meyer
Lake City Native, Hockey Star Taylor Heise Visits Dodge County Ice Arena
RCTC's Devin Watson breaks the huddle in the first quarter vs. North Vermilion
Local Sports 10/14