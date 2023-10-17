KTTC Goes to Iceland

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –KTTC’s Tom Overlie and Collette Travel hosted a week-long trip to a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Thirty-six people from the KTTC viewing area joined Tom on a tour through beautiful Iceland.

The tour opened in Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital city, before heading to the Golden Circle to experience renowned natural wonders, including the explosive Geyser thermal area, the double-cascade Gullfoss waterfall, and one of Iceland’s tallest waterfalls, Skogafoss.

The group hiked to a glacier and journeyed to Reynisfjara, the iconic black-sanded beach. Other highlights included swimming in the warm, mineral-rich waters of the geothermal pool, the Blue Lagoon, and going out in search of the Northern Lights. Under the guidance of tour guide, Gregory Hall, they learned about the island’s past and present volcanic eruptions and got a sense of the local culture by challenging their taste buds and sampling traditional Icelandic delicacies--hakarl (cured shark) and brennivin (schnapps).

Check out some photos from Gregory Hall, our tour guide.

