Isolated showers on Wednesday; Beautiful weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunshine was beautiful on Tuesday and we are tracking the chance of showers on the way on Wednesday.

Showers ahead (KTTC)

Showers will stay isolated across SE MN and NE IA on Wednesday. Showers will be possible in the late morning and again in the late afternoon into the evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor across most of the region.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

There is no good agreement between short-range model guidance in terms of rainfall amounts. Notice there is hardly any overlap between the two models in the graphic above. Most areas will stay less than a tenth of an inch from this system.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures return to slightly above average this upcoming weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s early next week.

Nick

