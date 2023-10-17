Healthy eating habits this Halloween season

Trick or Treat - Feed Your Family Something Good to eat
Trick or Treat - Feed Your Family Something Good to eat(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Busy schedules leading up to Halloween can make it hard to get the family back to the dinner table.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite breaks down how to make it happen with three tips to help you plan and execute weeknight family meals.

Check out this recipe for a quick Parmesan-Crusted Ranch Chicken and Parmesan Gnocchi Soup.

If you would like to find your Hy-Vee dietitian, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
Mayo Clinic
Rochester City Council to hear presentation on Mayo Clinic’s updated five-year plan at Monday’s meeting

Latest News

First Alliance temporarily closing NE Rochester branch
He is being held on $2M cash bond in Goodhue County.
Red Wing man indicted on 15-charges in connection with baby’s death
Photo by Gregory Hall
KTTC Goes to Iceland
Photos in Iceland by Greg Hall
KTTC Iceland Trip with Tom Overlie