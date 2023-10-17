Hayfield could lose lone grocery store at end of month

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Hayfield could soon be losing its only grocery store.

When KTTC visited Ryan’s Foods on Tuesday two potential buyers were visiting with owner Jim Baldus.

Baldus has announced the store will be closing on October 31.

Baldus is also the owner of Jim’s Marketplace in Austin.

At this time it’s up in the air what the location will be, it’s up to the next buyer.

