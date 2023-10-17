Hancock County under burn restriction until Wednesday

The fire chief is reminding residents to be careful and cautious when burning outside this fall.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – According to the Hancock County Fire Department, there is a burn ban in effect until Wednesday morning at 8.

The fire chief is reminding residents to be careful and cautious when burning outside this fall.

He also says the department appreciates everyone’s help in preventing wildfires during the last month and a half.

